Sunny skies this weekend

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Bigbie
Chief Meteorologist Patrick Bigbie
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
This evening will be nice. Temperatures will fall into the upper 70s for those Friday night football games. Overnight lows will bottom out into the mid 60s.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday will be bright and sunny. Highs will top out into the low 90s.

Next week will be sunny and dry with highs in the low 90s. Our drought will continue to get worse as rainfall is not expected over the next 5 days.

