The Sleeping Bag Project will supply the homeless community with comfort

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Christian Services is hosting an event on Oct. 21st, but donations are needed right now.

The Sleeping Bag Project will provide handmade sleeping bags for the homeless community.

Christian Services said it is looking forward to the event and the volunteers who help with it.

“There’re people that see a need and want to meet it,” Christian Services Executive Director Maggie West said. “We’re not wasting anything.

“So, it’s items that have been donated that we can’t use or people have things that they want to get rid of, which is on the list, like men’s ties, blankets, things like that. So, we can repurpose things and do it with love and give it to people.”

Donations can be dropped off at Christian Services any day during their normal business hours.

For more information, click here

To sign up to volunteer for the event, click here.

