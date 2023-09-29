Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

The Sleeping Bag Project will supply the homeless community with comfort

Sleeping Bag Project
Sleeping Bag Project(WDAM)
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Christian Services is hosting an event on Oct. 21st, but donations are needed right now.

The Sleeping Bag Project will provide handmade sleeping bags for the homeless community.

Christian Services said it is looking forward to the event and the volunteers who help with it.

“There’re people that see a need and want to meet it,” Christian Services Executive Director Maggie West said. “We’re not wasting anything.

“So, it’s items that have been donated that we can’t use or people have things that they want to get rid of, which is on the list, like men’s ties, blankets, things like that. So, we can repurpose things and do it with love and give it to people.”

Donations can be dropped off at Christian Services any day during their normal business hours.

For more information, click here

To sign up to volunteer for the event, click here.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway in Lumberton.
Late-night shooting leaves 1 dead in Lumberton; victim identified
Sandra "Sandy" Buckingham was reported missing when officials could not locate her after a fire...
Missing woman found safe after house destroyed in Jones County fire
Latina Oates declined to testify on her behalf, so the defense rested its case.
Ohio woman sentenced to life with no parole after being found guilty of capital murder
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
The automakers are advising owners to park outdoors and away from structures until repairs are...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 3.4 million vehicles due to fire risk and urge owners to park outdoors

Latest News

Broom maker Hoss Conway will be one of more than 300 vendors attending the three-day...
35th Mississippi Pecan Festival begins Friday
Howler monkeys Piper (left) and Frankie were exhibited together for the first time Thursday at...
Hattiesburg Zoo’s lonely howler monkey gets new pal
Tropical Update 9/28/23
Tropical Update 9/28/23
Weekend NBC and ABC sports lineups for WDAM 7.
WDAM 7 weekend sports lineup on NBC, ABC