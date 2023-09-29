Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Police called to Britney Spears’ home over video of her dancing with knives

Britney Spears posted a video on social media depicting herself dancing with knives, although...
Britney Spears posted a video on social media depicting herself dancing with knives, although the caption said they were not real.(Britney Spears / Instagram)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Police were called to the home of Britney Spears in Southern California Wednesday to conduct a wellness check.

It came after Spears posted a video on social media depicting herself dancing with knives, although the caption said they were not real.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said someone close to Spears called authorities genuinely worried about her well-being.

A sergeant was sent to her home and talked with the head of her security team over an entrance intercom.

He told the sergeant he was with Spears, there was no threat to her safety, and she did not want deputies to enter the property.

Also, the singer’s attorney called the sergeant saying he had just spoken with her and assured him there were no issues with her mentally, physically or otherwise.

After those two assurances, the sergeant left.

In January, there was another wellness check after what Spears described as “prank phone calls” prompted police to stop by her home.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latina Oates declined to testify on her behalf, so the defense rested its case.
Ohio woman sentenced to life with no parole after being found guilty of capital murder
Pine Belt chef appearing on cooking show
Pine Belt chef on new season of ‘Hell’s Kitchen’
Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey, right, speaks to an attendee at an employer engagement...
The Sheriff, His Girlfriend and His Illegal Subpoenas
A vehicle ran into with a Dollar General store in Ellisville Thursday afternoon.
Vehicle collides into Dollar General store in Ellisville
Daniel Brown stands with his book, Eli - Pride of the Yazoo River, next to a wooden carving of...
Former Mississippi State football player’s children’s book has brought a spotlight to the smallest town in Mississippi

Latest News

35th annual Mississippi Pecan Festival set for the weekend.
35th annual Mississippi Pecan Festival set for the weekend
Sleeping Bag Project to help homeless.
Sleeping Bag Project to help homeless
Hattiesburg Zoo's howler monkey gets new buddy.
Hattiesburg Zoo's howler monkey gets new buddy
FILE - Rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles,...
Man indicted on murder charge in Tupac Shakur’s 1996 killing
Six-year-old Bridger Beaty is a state champion in a sport most 6-year-olds don’t participate in...
Meet Bridger, a 6-year-old state champion bull rider ranked 11th in the world