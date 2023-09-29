Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Pine Belt Pet of the Week: Isabella

Meet Isabella! She’s this week’s Pine Belt Pet of the Week from New Hope Animal Rescue.
By Ellie Davis
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Meet Isabella! She’s this week’s Pine Belt Pet of the Week from New Hope Animal Rescue.

We are officially in the season of Fall, which means now is a perfect time to bring home a pet to take part in all the fun Fall festivities!

Isabella is a two-and-a-half-month-old Lab/Beagle mix who will grow to about 30-40 pounds.

“She is one of the sweetest dogs that we have right now,” said CJ Hubbard with New Hope Animal Rescue, “She is so cute.”

In her short time at the shelter, she’s already adapted well and become a huge fan of the staff.

“She’s a beautiful dog,” Hubbard said. “She loves to play and have her snacks, and loves her treats, and she also really loves to lay down and cuddle with people.”

Isabella was recently spayed and dewormed. She is also up to date on her shots and is waiting for one more round of a vaccine she’s set to receive in two weeks.

Hubbard said they haven’t introduced her to other dogs beyond the siblings she was brought in with, but he doesn’t think going to a home with another dog should be an issue.

“I would say as long as they had another dog, and that dog was already established in the home, then slowly introducing her into the home would be fine with any other breed,” Hubbard said.

Isabella has a $175 adoption fee and is 100% ready to find her forever family. You can find her at New Hope Animal Rescue in Petal if you’re interested.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latina Oates declined to testify on her behalf, so the defense rested its case.
Ohio woman sentenced to life with no parole after being found guilty of capital murder
Pine Belt chef appearing on cooking show
Pine Belt chef on new season of ‘Hell’s Kitchen’
Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey, right, speaks to an attendee at an employer engagement...
The Sheriff, His Girlfriend and His Illegal Subpoenas
A vehicle ran into with a Dollar General store in Ellisville Thursday afternoon.
Vehicle collides into Dollar General store in Ellisville
Daniel Brown stands with his book, Eli - Pride of the Yazoo River, next to a wooden carving of...
Former Mississippi State football player’s children’s book has brought a spotlight to the smallest town in Mississippi

Latest News

Meet Isabella! She’s this week’s Pine Belt Pet of the Week from New Hope Animal Rescue.
Pine Belt Pet of the Week: Isabella
Howler monkeys Piper (left) and Frankie were exhibited together for the first time Thursday at...
Hattiesburg Zoo’s lonely howler monkey gets new pal
Southern Pines Animal Shelter says its currently $75,000 short of its budgeted fundraising goal...
SPAS makes urgent appeal for donations
Pine Belt Pet of the Week: Rivet
Pine Belt Pet of the Week: Rivet