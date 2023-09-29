Pine Belt Pet of the Week: Isabella

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Meet Isabella! She’s this week’s Pine Belt Pet of the Week from New Hope Animal Rescue.

We are officially in the season of Fall, which means now is a perfect time to bring home a pet to take part in all the fun Fall festivities!

Isabella is a two-and-a-half-month-old Lab/Beagle mix who will grow to about 30-40 pounds.

“She is one of the sweetest dogs that we have right now,” said CJ Hubbard with New Hope Animal Rescue, “She is so cute.”

In her short time at the shelter, she’s already adapted well and become a huge fan of the staff.

“She’s a beautiful dog,” Hubbard said. “She loves to play and have her snacks, and loves her treats, and she also really loves to lay down and cuddle with people.”

Isabella was recently spayed and dewormed. She is also up to date on her shots and is waiting for one more round of a vaccine she’s set to receive in two weeks.

Hubbard said they haven’t introduced her to other dogs beyond the siblings she was brought in with, but he doesn’t think going to a home with another dog should be an issue.

“I would say as long as they had another dog, and that dog was already established in the home, then slowly introducing her into the home would be fine with any other breed,” Hubbard said.

Isabella has a $175 adoption fee and is 100% ready to find her forever family. You can find her at New Hope Animal Rescue in Petal if you’re interested.

