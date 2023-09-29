Mortgage applications on the decline

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Many people in the market to buy a new home are choosing to wait.

Multiple reports show that mortgage rates are at a 20-year high, causing a decline in applications.

“When interest rates for mortgages were something like 4 percent, if you wanted to buy a $250,000 dollar house, you really only needed an income of about $55,000 dollars,” said Dr. Kimberly Goodwin, USM School of Finance director.

Here’s what Goodwin said happens with a 5 percent increase in rates.

“If interest rates rise to 9 percent, then you’re going to need close to $90,000 to buy that same house,” Goodwin said.”

According to a CNBC report, mortgage applications have dropped by 27 percent when compared to this time last year.

Kirby Harrell is a principal broker at Exit Realty, and when asked if she thought interest rates would return to what they were just three years ago, she kept her answer brief.

“In reality, that’s just not going to happen,” she said.

Harrell added that rates were lower during the pandemic due to the costs of supplies needed to build houses.

“You got more bang for your buck when the rates were lower,” Harrell said. “But, now, a $300,000 house is costing them $2,500 dollars a month when they were able to get a $450,000 house.”

Now, she says buying a home will cause people to sacrifice.

“It’s also a mindset and a mind shift kind of thing,” Harrell said. “What can I afford? What am I willing to give up?”

Goodwin says people should think about the long-term view when buying a home.

“If you buy now, yes, you are paying a higher interest rate, but the value of that home is also going to increase,” she said. “So, you’re building equity in the property, and you will have that as well.”

