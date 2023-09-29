Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Mortgage applications on the decline

Rising interest rates dampening housing market
By Trey Howard
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Many people in the market to buy a new home are choosing to wait.

Multiple reports show that mortgage rates are at a 20-year high, causing a decline in applications.

“When interest rates for mortgages were something like 4 percent, if you wanted to buy a $250,000 dollar house, you really only needed an income of about $55,000 dollars,” said Dr. Kimberly Goodwin, USM School of Finance director.

Here’s what Goodwin said happens with a 5 percent increase in rates.

“If interest rates rise to 9 percent, then you’re going to need close to $90,000 to buy that same house,” Goodwin said.”

According to a CNBC report, mortgage applications have dropped by 27 percent when compared to this time last year.

Kirby Harrell is a principal broker at Exit Realty, and when asked if she thought interest rates would return to what they were just three years ago, she kept her answer brief.

“In reality, that’s just not going to happen,” she said.

Harrell added that rates were lower during the pandemic due to the costs of supplies needed to build houses.

“You got more bang for your buck when the rates were lower,” Harrell said. “But, now, a $300,000 house is costing them $2,500 dollars a month when they were able to get a $450,000 house.”

Now, she says buying a home will cause people to sacrifice.

“It’s also a mindset and a mind shift kind of thing,” Harrell said. “What can I afford? What am I willing to give up?”

Goodwin says people should think about the long-term view when buying a home.

“If you buy now, yes, you are paying a higher interest rate, but the value of that home is also going to increase,” she said. “So, you’re building equity in the property, and you will have that as well.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway in Lumberton.
Late-night shooting leaves 1 dead in Lumberton; victim identified
Latina Oates declined to testify on her behalf, so the defense rested its case.
Ohio woman sentenced to life with no parole after being found guilty of capital murder
Sandra "Sandy" Buckingham was reported missing when officials could not locate her after a fire...
Missing woman found safe after house destroyed in Jones County fire
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Pine Belt chef appearing on cooking show
Pine Belt chef on new season of ‘Hell’s Kitchen’

Latest News

An 32-year-old Ellisville woman was arrested Thursday and charged with child abuse.
Woman arrested, charged with child abuse in Jones County
Woman accused of killing her son found guilty of capital murder
Woman accused of killing her son found guilty of capital murder
Rising interest rates impacting housing market
Rising interest rates dampening housing market
6pm Headlines 9/28
6pm Headlines 9/28