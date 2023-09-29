Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Meet Bridger, a 6-year-old state champion bull rider ranked 11th in the world

Six-year-old Bridger Beaty is a state champion in a sport most 6-year-olds don’t participate in and that's bull riding. (Source: KCBD)
By Pete Christy and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - A young boy in Texas has become a champion bull rider before his seventh birthday.

Bridger Beaty from Lubbock is a state champion in a sport most 6-year-olds don’t participate in.

The 6-year-old just won the TOYBR State Bull Riding Championship. He also won a buckle for riding sheep.

Now, Bridger is heading to the WCMB World Bull Riding Championship in Nevada this weekend.

According to the latest rankings, he is No. 11 in the world.

Copyright 2023 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latina Oates declined to testify on her behalf, so the defense rested its case.
Ohio woman sentenced to life with no parole after being found guilty of capital murder
Pine Belt chef appearing on cooking show
Pine Belt chef on new season of ‘Hell’s Kitchen’
Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey, right, speaks to an attendee at an employer engagement...
The Sheriff, His Girlfriend and His Illegal Subpoenas
A vehicle ran into with a Dollar General store in Ellisville Thursday afternoon.
Vehicle collides into Dollar General store in Ellisville
Daniel Brown stands with his book, Eli - Pride of the Yazoo River, next to a wooden carving of...
Former Mississippi State football player’s children’s book has brought a spotlight to the smallest town in Mississippi

Latest News

35th annual Mississippi Pecan Festival set for the weekend.
35th annual Mississippi Pecan Festival set for the weekend
Sleeping Bag Project to help homeless.
Sleeping Bag Project to help homeless
Hattiesburg Zoo's howler monkey gets new buddy.
Hattiesburg Zoo's howler monkey gets new buddy
Trash is carried along the flooded streets in Brooklyn on Friday. (X | @SHAONEDON)
Flooding carries trash thru streets of New York City
A vigil is held after lightning kills a 16-year-old girl in Florida. WJXT, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN
16-year-old dies from lightning strike