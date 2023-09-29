Win Stuff
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars

An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend. (Source: KCCI/CNN)
By KCCI staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:36 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CORNING, Iowa (KCCI) – A collection of classic cars is gaining a lot of attention.

More than 100 cars are heading to the auction block soon.

If you own an old classic car, you know, they can be a lot of work. But if you owned 150 old cars, then it might be time to sell.

“Got a ‘55 Oldsmobile, a two-door hard top, real nice,” said Roger Sorensen, a collector who loves old cars, and he’s collected a lot of them.

“It’s kind of an addictive thing. I had one, then thought I might as well have two and on from there,” he said.

Sorensen said he has been buying and selling classic cars since he was a kid.

“It started way back when I was 14 years old,” he said.

That’s when he traded a horse for a Ford Model A. Now he’s got more than 100 cars.

Chevys, Fords, Pontiacs, Oldsmobile,  Packards, AMC, you name it, the collection is parked at the Adams County Speedway and is turning into a bit of a tourist attraction.

“This is one unusual collection. It’s just unbelievable. It’s hard to believe you can get that many cars in one spot,” Steve Pfeiffer said

Some are in good shape and don’t need much work. Others, like an old Cadillac, are a bit worn out.

“This is a ‘59 Fleetwood, top of the line,” Sorensen said.

Sorensen said he loves to tinker, and his friends saID his cars are like his babies.

“They make a mess like a baby, and you got to take care of them. So we kind of refer to them as my babies, and that way, I don’t have to baby sit quite as much,” he said.

Sorensen is 78 years old, and he says it’s time to downsize. He’ll sell most at auction, and he’ll keep a few, for old times sake.

“I finally decided I can only drive one car at a time,” Sorensen said.

The auction is at 10 a.m. Saturday in Corning, and remember that the highest bid wins the car.

You can find more information about the auction at VanDerBrink Auctions.com.

Copyright 2023 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

