Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Laurel Housing Authority ‘Turning Up the Pink’

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month
October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month(Pexels)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Housing Authority will be “Turning Up the Pink” at its annual Breast Cancer Awareness event scheduled for next week.

The observance is set for 1 p.m. Tuesday at Brown Circle Homes, 50 Brown Circle, Laurel.

Thanks to COVID-19, LHA modified its annual celebration in 2020 to include a parade around the housing complex. That procedure also will be followed Tuesday.

Partners, cancer survivors, LHA employees and residents will take part in the parade, and everyone will be provided with educational materials being made available by LHA’s medical partners.

For more information, please call event coordinator Charlotte Williams at (601) 425-3903 or (601) 422-7469 or email cwilliams@laurerlha,net.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latina Oates declined to testify on her behalf, so the defense rested its case.
Ohio woman sentenced to life with no parole after being found guilty of capital murder
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 32-year-old Cullen Carter was arrested by...
Jones Co. man charged after crashing vehicle into Dollar General Thursday
A vehicle ran into with a Dollar General store in Ellisville Thursday afternoon.
Vehicle collides into Dollar General store in Ellisville
Pine Belt chef appearing on cooking show
Pine Belt chef on new season of ‘Hell’s Kitchen’
Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey, right, speaks to an attendee at an employer engagement...
The Sheriff, His Girlfriend and His Illegal Subpoenas

Latest News

35th annual Mississippi Pecan Festival set for the weekend.
35th annual Mississippi Pecan Festival set for the weekend
Hattiesburg Zoo's howler monkey gets new buddy.
Hattiesburg Zoo's howler monkey gets new buddy
Sleeping Bag Project to help homeless.
Sleeping Bag Project to help homeless
Mississippi school cancels football game due to tragic loss of student
Mississippi school cancels football game due to tragic loss of student