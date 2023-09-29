Laurel Housing Authority ‘Turning Up the Pink’

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Housing Authority will be “Turning Up the Pink” at its annual Breast Cancer Awareness event scheduled for next week.

The observance is set for 1 p.m. Tuesday at Brown Circle Homes, 50 Brown Circle, Laurel.

Thanks to COVID-19, LHA modified its annual celebration in 2020 to include a parade around the housing complex. That procedure also will be followed Tuesday.

Partners, cancer survivors, LHA employees and residents will take part in the parade, and everyone will be provided with educational materials being made available by LHA’s medical partners.

For more information, please call event coordinator Charlotte Williams at (601) 425-3903 or (601) 422-7469 or email cwilliams@laurerlha,net.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.