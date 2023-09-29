Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Judge says she is ending conservatorship between former NFL player Michael Oher, Memphis couple

FILE - Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Michael Oher sits on the beach during the first half...
FILE - Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Michael Oher sits on the beach during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Baltimore, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010.(Nick Wass | AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge said Friday she is ending a conservatorship agreement between former NFL player Michael Oher and a Memphis couple who took him in when he was in high school.

Shelby County Probate Court Judge Kathleen Gomes said she is terminating the agreement reached in 2004 that allowed Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy to control Oher’s finances. Oher signed the agreement when he was 18 and living with the couple as he was being recruited by colleges as a star high school football player.

Gomes said she was not dismissing the case. Oher has asked that the Tuohys provide a financial accounting of money that may have come to them as part of the agreement, claiming that they used his name, image and likeness to enrich themselves and lied to him that the agreement meant the Tuohys were adopting him.

Gomes said she was disturbed that such an agreement was ever reached. She said she had never seen in her 43-year career a conservatorship agreement reached with someone who was not disabled.

“I cannot believe it got done,” she said.

Oher and Tuohys listened in by video conference call but did not speak.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latina Oates declined to testify on her behalf, so the defense rested its case.
Ohio woman sentenced to life with no parole after being found guilty of capital murder
Pine Belt chef appearing on cooking show
Pine Belt chef on new season of ‘Hell’s Kitchen’
Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey, right, speaks to an attendee at an employer engagement...
The Sheriff, His Girlfriend and His Illegal Subpoenas
A vehicle ran into with a Dollar General store in Ellisville Thursday afternoon.
Vehicle collides into Dollar General store in Ellisville
Daniel Brown stands with his book, Eli - Pride of the Yazoo River, next to a wooden carving of...
Former Mississippi State football player’s children’s book has brought a spotlight to the smallest town in Mississippi

Latest News

35th annual Mississippi Pecan Festival set for the weekend.
35th annual Mississippi Pecan Festival set for the weekend
Sleeping Bag Project to help homeless.
Sleeping Bag Project to help homeless
Hattiesburg Zoo's howler monkey gets new buddy.
Hattiesburg Zoo's howler monkey gets new buddy
FILE - The Senate Judiciary Committee's ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. returns...
Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California dies at 90
Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin
Lawsuit claims Jones Co. sheriff physically assaulted, verbally abused teen in 2022 confrontation