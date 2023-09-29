Game of the Week; East Marion at Sacred Heart

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - East Marion High School and Sacred Heart Catholic School have had very different first halves of the 2023 football season.

The Eagles are 1-4 and have lost four straight.

Meanwhile, Sacred Heart remains unbeaten and is 5-0 for the first time in program history.

The two Region 1-A opponents will meet Friday in the region opener.

Crusaders head coach Ed Smith has seen the change in his team during the course of this season.

“Kids are playing great,” Smith said. “Playing hard.

“We’re playing really good up front on both sides of the ball. I think that builds on itself, gaining confidence every week.”

Despite their struggles through five games, East Marion coach Jerry Fletcher said he knows that the start of region play can hit the reset button on the season.

“When I made this schedule, we knew it was gonna be tough, but once we got to (region) play, the team will understand why we played a tough schedule.” Fletcher said.

“Every (region) game is just like a playoff game, because if you don’t win the (region) games, you won’t make it to the playoffs. I told our guys, we’ve got to be prepared and extra ready to beat them at their homefield Friday night.”

The Eagles will have the chance to do just that and make an statement in the process if they could hand the Crusaders their first loss of the season on their home turf.

Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. Friday at the Sacred Heart Sports Complex.

