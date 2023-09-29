Dozen university presidents among those attending global education meeting at Carey

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 100 people, including 12 university presidents, attended Friday the 26th Consortium for Global Education at William Carey University.

“Each year, we continue to look at global opportunities for the members universities,” said Dr. Carolyn Bishop, CBE president, “(and) also for their faculty and students with the purpose of quality academics.”

The event featured various workshops and other activities supporting global development in education.

“Our goal is to keep connecting with international countries, to be able to collaborate with them, recruit students internationally for our campus.,” WCU President Dr. Ben Burnett said.

The group was founded in 1987.

CGE sports 42 members and in the United States and 10 foreign countries.

William Carey currently hosts about 285 international students from 50 countries.

