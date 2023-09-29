Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

City of Petal breaks ground on sportsplex turf project

The park is expected to draw large numbers of people to the the city.
The park is expected to draw large numbers of people to the the city.(WDAM)
By Jay Harrison
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Four baseball diamonds at the Robert E. Russell Sportsplex in Petal are in the midst of a makeover.

The $1.2 million project is being handled by Hattiesburg-based Sports Contractors Unlimited.

Works began on Wednesday, with the closing of four diamonds at the sportsplex.

Petal Sports Association Director Jason Edwards said the project started just before the fall Little League season.

“We were in the middle of fall practice, and we basically had to do a 180 (-degree turn) and move people around,” Edwards said. “We actually are using the softball fields.”

The project was funded through the city’s 3 percent sales tax increase, helping to make several improvements, including drainage.

“Games won’t be cancelled or postponed,” Edwards said. “They can get out there if it’s raining. When it stops raining, we can get out there, and we can start right away.”

The project also is expected to help boost the local economy through events like tournaments.

“We’ll get more people to eat lunch, eat breakfast, eat supper here in the town of Petal,” said Petal Sports Association President Ryan Hebert. “That’s what helping fund this program to push the turf forward.”

Fans can expect the project to be complete by spring of 2024.

The city is also adding a splash pad and soccer field, both to be finished in 2024 as well.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latina Oates declined to testify on her behalf, so the defense rested its case.
Ohio woman sentenced to life with no parole after being found guilty of capital murder
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 32-year-old Cullen Carter was arrested by...
Jones Co. man charged after crashing vehicle into Dollar General Thursday
A vehicle ran into with a Dollar General store in Ellisville Thursday afternoon.
Vehicle collides into Dollar General store in Ellisville
Pine Belt chef appearing on cooking show
Pine Belt chef on new season of ‘Hell’s Kitchen’
Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey, right, speaks to an attendee at an employer engagement...
The Sheriff, His Girlfriend and His Illegal Subpoenas

Latest News

35th annual Mississippi Pecan Festival set for the weekend.
35th annual Mississippi Pecan Festival set for the weekend
Hattiesburg Zoo's howler monkey gets new buddy.
Hattiesburg Zoo's howler monkey gets new buddy
Sleeping Bag Project to help homeless.
Sleeping Bag Project to help homeless
October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Laurel Housing Authority ‘Turning Up the Pink’