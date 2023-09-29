City of Petal breaks ground on sportsplex turf project

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Four baseball diamonds at the Robert E. Russell Sportsplex in Petal are in the midst of a makeover.

The $1.2 million project is being handled by Hattiesburg-based Sports Contractors Unlimited.

Works began on Wednesday, with the closing of four diamonds at the sportsplex.

Petal Sports Association Director Jason Edwards said the project started just before the fall Little League season.

“We were in the middle of fall practice, and we basically had to do a 180 (-degree turn) and move people around,” Edwards said. “We actually are using the softball fields.”

The project was funded through the city’s 3 percent sales tax increase, helping to make several improvements, including drainage.

“Games won’t be cancelled or postponed,” Edwards said. “They can get out there if it’s raining. When it stops raining, we can get out there, and we can start right away.”

The project also is expected to help boost the local economy through events like tournaments.

“We’ll get more people to eat lunch, eat breakfast, eat supper here in the town of Petal,” said Petal Sports Association President Ryan Hebert. “That’s what helping fund this program to push the turf forward.”

Fans can expect the project to be complete by spring of 2024.

The city is also adding a splash pad and soccer field, both to be finished in 2024 as well.

