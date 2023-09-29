35th Mississippi Pecan Festival begins Friday

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - The gates will open Friday morning for the beginning of the 35th Mississippi Pecan Festival.

The three-day event, set for the Fulmer Farmstead in Richton, opens at 10 a.m. Friday.

“(The) whole family will come on a Saturday or Friday and they get to sit out in the orchard and shop and eat and they’re here all day,” said Toni Bullock a member of the Fulmer family.

The festival will feature more than 300 arts, crafts and food vendors.

Also featured: Bluegrass music, broom making, mule pulls and antique engine demonstrations.

Organizers and vendors said the festival was a great way to get a look at what life was like in rural Mississippi several generations ago.

“The hit-and-miss engines in the back, we’ve got a grist mill going, it’s just greats,” said Hoss Conway of Runnelstown, a broom maker with Conway Brooms.

The festival runs through Sunday.

For more information, go online to www.fulmerfarmstead.com/pecan-festival.

