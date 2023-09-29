Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

35th Mississippi Pecan Festival begins Friday

Broom maker Hoss Conway will be one of more than 300 vendors attending the three-day...
Broom maker Hoss Conway will be one of more than 300 vendors attending the three-day Mississippi Pecan Festival.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - The gates will open Friday morning for the beginning of the 35th Mississippi Pecan Festival.

The three-day event, set for the Fulmer Farmstead in Richton, opens at 10 a.m. Friday.

“(The) whole family will come on a Saturday or Friday and they get to sit out in the orchard and shop and eat and they’re here all day,” said Toni Bullock a member of the Fulmer family.

The festival will feature more than 300 arts, crafts and food vendors.

Also featured: Bluegrass music, broom making, mule pulls and antique engine demonstrations.

Organizers and vendors said the festival was a great way to get a look at what life was like in rural Mississippi several generations ago.

“The hit-and-miss engines in the back, we’ve got a grist mill going, it’s just greats,” said Hoss Conway of Runnelstown, a broom maker with Conway Brooms.

The festival runs through Sunday.

For more information, go online to www.fulmerfarmstead.com/pecan-festival.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway in Lumberton.
Late-night shooting leaves 1 dead in Lumberton; victim identified
Sandra "Sandy" Buckingham was reported missing when officials could not locate her after a fire...
Missing woman found safe after house destroyed in Jones County fire
Latina Oates declined to testify on her behalf, so the defense rested its case.
Ohio woman sentenced to life with no parole after being found guilty of capital murder
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
The automakers are advising owners to park outdoors and away from structures until repairs are...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 3.4 million vehicles due to fire risk and urge owners to park outdoors

Latest News

4th annual 'duck hunt' draws hundreds to downtown Hattiesburg
4th annual 'duck hunt' draws hundreds to downtown Hattiesburg Saturday
2nd day of balloon festival draws large crowd
2nd day of balloon festival draws large crowd
Medicare questions answered Friday
CMO health fair addresses Medicare questions
Northbound traffic on I-59 will be temporarily rerouted between Sanford Road and the Leaf River...
Traffic on portion of I-59 in Jones County to be rerouted for pavement project