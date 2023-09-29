09/29 Ryan’s “Fine & Fancy” Friday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

The clouds that have plagued us all week long have finally been forced away, ushering in dry air and sunny, beautiful skies. It looks like we’ll even cool another degree or so more than I though, today’s high now falling to 89 instead of the low 90s. Still slightly hotter than it “should be,” but going to feel much better than the rest of the week did thanks to the low humidity. The dewpoint keeps on falling too, all the way down into the low 50s...”amazing” territory by South MS’s air standards. That means while the temperature will bounce back fairly quickly, high climbing back into almost the mid 90s as early as Sunday, but it will still “feel” quite nice and “fall-like”...especially in the mornings. I’ll have to stop saying “fall-like” soon though, since it looks like some below average highs and lows are finally on the way, arriving as we finish off next week.

