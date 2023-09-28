WDAM 7 weekend sports lineup on NBC, ABC
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 is bringing another list of sports programming on NBC and ABC.
Below is a list of WDAM 7 sports programming coming this weekend on Saturday, Sept. 30, and Sunday, Oct. 1, on NBC and ABC.
WDAM 7 NBC 7.1
|Saturday
|Times
|Golf: Ryder Cup
|4:01 a.m.-5 p.m.
|Big Ten Countdown
|6:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Big Ten Football: Michigan State at Iowa
|6:30 p.m.-10 p.m.
|Sunday
|Times
|Golf: Ryder Cup
|4:01 a.m.-noon
|NASCAR: Countdown to Green
|Noon-1 p.m.
|NASCAR: Cup Series: Talladega
|1 p.m.-5 p.m.
|Football Night in America
|6 p.m.-7:15 p.m.
|NBC Sunday Night Football: Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets
WDAM 7 ABC 7.2
|Saturday
|Times
|College Football Presented by Gillette Labs: Clemson Tigers at Syracuse Orange
|11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
|College football: Kansas Jayhawks at Texas Longhorns
|2:30-6:30
|Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One: Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Duke Blue Devils
|6:30 p.m.-10 p.m.
|Sunday
|Time
|WNBA Playoffs Presented by Google: New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun (Conference Semifinal-Game #4)
|1:30 p.m.-4 p.m.
