WDAM 7 weekend sports lineup on NBC, ABC

By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 is bringing another list of sports programming on NBC and ABC.

Below is a list of WDAM 7 sports programming coming this weekend on Saturday, Sept. 30, and Sunday, Oct. 1, on NBC and ABC.

WDAM 7 NBC 7.1

SaturdayTimes
Golf: Ryder Cup4:01 a.m.-5 p.m.
Big Ten Countdown6:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
Big Ten Football: Michigan State at Iowa6:30 p.m.-10 p.m.
SundayTimes
Golf: Ryder Cup4:01 a.m.-noon
NASCAR: Countdown to GreenNoon-1 p.m.
NASCAR: Cup Series: Talladega1 p.m.-5 p.m.
Football Night in America6 p.m.-7:15 p.m.
NBC Sunday Night Football: Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets

WDAM 7 ABC 7.2

SaturdayTimes
College Football Presented by Gillette Labs: Clemson Tigers at Syracuse Orange11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
College football: Kansas Jayhawks at Texas Longhorns2:30-6:30
Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One: Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Duke Blue Devils6:30 p.m.-10 p.m.
SundayTime
WNBA Playoffs Presented by Google: New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun (Conference Semifinal-Game #4)1:30 p.m.-4 p.m.

