WDAM 7 weekend sports lineup on NBC, ABC

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 is bringing another list of sports programming on NBC and ABC.

Below is a list of WDAM 7 sports programming coming this weekend on Saturday, Sept. 30, and Sunday, Oct. 1, on NBC and ABC.

WDAM 7 NBC 7.1

Saturday Times Golf: Ryder Cup 4:01 a.m.-5 p.m. Big Ten Countdown 6:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Big Ten Football: Michigan State at Iowa 6:30 p.m.-10 p.m.

Sunday Times Golf: Ryder Cup 4:01 a.m.-noon NASCAR: Countdown to Green Noon-1 p.m. NASCAR: Cup Series: Talladega 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Football Night in America 6 p.m.-7:15 p.m. NBC Sunday Night Football: Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets

WDAM 7 ABC 7.2

Saturday Times College Football Presented by Gillette Labs: Clemson Tigers at Syracuse Orange 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. College football: Kansas Jayhawks at Texas Longhorns 2:30-6:30 Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One: Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Duke Blue Devils 6:30 p.m.-10 p.m.

Sunday Time WNBA Playoffs Presented by Google: New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun (Conference Semifinal-Game #4) 1:30 p.m.-4 p.m.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.