Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Vehicle collides into Dollar General store in Ellisville

A vehicle ran into with a Dollar General store in Ellisville Thursday afternoon.
A vehicle ran into with a Dollar General store in Ellisville Thursday afternoon.(WDAM 7/Raven Little)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A vehicle ran into the Dollar General store in Ellisville Thursday, caving in a small section of the store’s façade and slowing area traffic for awhile.

What caused the accident is not known at this time, but law enforcement are investigating.

This report will be updated.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway in Lumberton.
Late-night shooting leaves 1 dead in Lumberton; victim identified
Sandra "Sandy" Buckingham was reported missing when officials could not locate her after a fire...
Missing woman found safe after house destroyed in Jones County fire
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
The automakers are advising owners to park outdoors and away from structures until repairs are...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 3.4 million vehicles due to fire risk and urge owners to park outdoors
Jackson family claims neighbor shot, killed two of their dogs

Latest News

Latina Oates declined to testify on her behalf, so the defense rested its case.
‘There is no moving on:’ Closing arguments given after husband, mother-in-law testify in Day 4 of Latina Oates trial
Midday Headlines 9/28
Midday Headlines 9/28
FILE - The Capitol is seen in Washington, Sept. 20, 2021. The federal government is heading...
A government shutdown is nearing this weekend. What does it mean, who’s hit and what’s next?
Pine Belt chef appearing on cooking show
Pine Belt chef on new season of ‘Hell’s Kitchen’