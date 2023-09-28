‘There is no moving on:’ Closing arguments begin after husband, mother-in-law testify in Day 4 of Latina Oates trial

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Closing arguments are being presented Thursday after witness testimonies from the defense and prosecution were given in the murder trial of Latina Oates.

Thursday marks day four of the trial, with new testimonies continuing to reveal more details about what took place before and after her son’s murder.

Latina’s husband, Mark, would take the stand for the defense to begin the next portion of the trial, while Mark’s mother, Dabrina, took the stand for the State of Mississippi, along with two other witnesses for rebuttal testimonies.

The defense and prosecution will each have 30 minutes to present their closing arguments once jury instructions are given.

Mark took the stand first Thursday morning, describing the months leading up to Josh’s death.

During his testimony, Mark said in January, Latina was “overly religious and had so much to talk about religion.” He said she always believed in God, but not to this extent.

Mark said things were fine at the start, until one day when he went to the store, Latina called him and thought he was plotting to take her kids away. When he showed her his phone and messages, she “returned to reality” and told him, “I must be going crazy.”

As Mark continued his testimony, he described the night the EMTs came to their home in February before their son Josh’s death, which made him emotional. He said he called Latina’s mother and aunt because he did not know what to do, and she was struggling.

Latina’s mother told Mark to tell the EMT that Latina was a threat to herself and others so they would take her away; however, when they arrived, Mark testified he didn’t feel that way when they asked that question.

With emotions flowing through his testimony, Mark continued, this time, going over what happened in March.

Mark testified that Latina said she was going to take the kids hiking the next morning. When he called her after the hike, she was on her way to Mississippi with the children, stating that she told him that she needed to get away. He said Latina stopped calling and texting him while she was traveling, and he tried to contact her and one of their sons.

When Mark testified about Josh’s death, he became emotional again. He said a few days after Latina left Ohio, police came to his door and told him his son was deceased. He said police questioned him about his wife and why she would go to New Orleans, and he said, “Marie Laveau.” Laveau was a New Orleans native who practiced vodou in the 1800s.

Mark mentioned during the testimony that police came to question him when they sent out the nationwide Amber Alert to find the children.

One day after police issued a nationwide Amber Alert, officers found Latina and her surviving sons in New Orleans.

Mark testified that he continued to communicate with Latina by writing letters to each other since she was in solitary confinement in jail. He testified that she still wasn’t herself by what she was saying in the letters. She told him that she was waiting on God to get her out of jail. He said he called the jail nurse and said Latina needed to be on some kind of medication.

Mark testified Latina wanted to go get help somewhere and not go back home after the trial.

“With what had happened to Josh, the word ‘shock’ was an understatement,” Mark said during cross-examinations following his testimony.

When asked if he would ever move on from his son’s death, Mark replied by saying it’s something that he would have to deal with forever.

“There is no moving on,” said Mark. “It’s just something you have to live with.”

After Mark’s testimony, the defense told the court Latina Oates declined to testify on her behalf. The defense rested its case.

The State of Mississippi then called Latina’s mother-in-law to the stand as one of their rebuttal witnesses.

During her testimony, Dabrina spoke about Josh, whom she nicknamed “Prince.” She said he was a happy, caring, protective and very loving kid “that was so sweet and precious.” She said he loved to play baseball, played trombone at school, and loved to hang out with his cousin and his brothers.

When asked about Latina, Dabrina testified that Latina never brought up anything about her mental health, vodou or ancestors to her since they’ve known each other.

After a lunch break, the trial resumed with the State calling on Carol Johnston to approach the stand. Johnston is a Jones County resident who worked at the Jones County Jail as a nurse at the time Latina first came into custody. She is now retired and works on an as-needed basis.

Johnston testified that Latina never had an outburst at the jail and was never seen crying or convulsing, and Latina never told Johnston that she was hearing voices.

Johnston said in her testimony that she did not see a need for a mental health evaluation on Latina, but Latina’s mother did set up an evaluation through Pine Belt Mental Health Resources.

Following Johnston’s testimony, the prosecution called their final witness to the stand: Shannon Teel. Teel was the night auditor at the Hampton Inn Hotel back in 2020.

During her testimony, Teel said she checked Latina in when she arrived. She said nothing stood out about Latina to raise any red flags.

Teel testified she usually uses her gut feelings when checking people in and will refuse rooms if someone seems unsafe, but Latina did not raise any red flags.

Once the rebuttal testimonies ended, the defense continued to rest its case.

More details will be added as soon as they become available.

