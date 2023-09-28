Win Stuff
Sunny skies ahead for your Friday

Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 9/28
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This evening will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will fall into the mid 70s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the mid 60s.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs will be in the low 90s. Temperatures will fall into the upper 70s for those Friday night football games.

Saturday and Sunday will be bright and sunny. Highs will top out into the low 90s.

Next week will be sunny and dry with highs in the low 90s. Our drought will continue to get worse as rainfall is not expected over the next 7 days.

