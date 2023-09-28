Student loan repayments begin in October

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Student loan repayments had been put on hold since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.

Now, many Americans will face the return of those payments, starting in October

University of Southern Mississippi junior Olivia Mummert is one of them.

“I just didn’t have a way of paying for school,” Mummert said. “Whenever I was given the opportunity for FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid), I just took it so I could at least come and get my degree.”

Due to the rise in tuition and cost of living, college is more expensive than ever right now.

Mississippi’s Institutions of Higher Learning board reported the average price of tuition in the state at $8,564, up by $169 over the previous year.

USM’s Financial Aid director David Williamson said cost increases prod many students to take out student loans.

“A lot of students do have to take out loans because of living on campus, tuition increases, cost of living increases, transportation,” Williamson said. “They need that extra money.

“While they’re in school, they’re not always working a 40-hour job, making enough money to make ends meet, so they use that financial aid to help meet those bills.”

According to the Institute for College Access and Success, the average debt of Mississippi college graduates is $29,714. Fifty-eight percent graduated with debt in 2019-2020, according to the institute’s report.

According to another report, this one from the Pew Research Center, Americans owed about $1.5 trillion in student loan debt as of 2019, according to the Pew Research Center.

And if borrowers cannot pay their student loans back, penalties accrue.

“If they’re delinquent for so many months, then they’ll go into default and that will impact them from getting future financial aid,” Williamson said. “And then from default, it shows up on their credit report, so it will affect them purchasing a house or a car or something in the future because their credit score is going to be affected.

“Then, they could garnish wages or their tax refund. If they do a federal tax refund, it could be taken to help pay off their student debt.”

This year, the Office of U.S. Department of Education has released new payment plans, for borrowers who may have trouble paying the standard amounts on their loans.

The introduction of the SAVE Plan can help borrowers save on payments by them being either partial or periodic.

Borrowers are advised to go to StudentAid.gov to make sure all contact information is correct, such as address, email and phone number.

Like many students, Mummert said she does not think she will ever be able to pay off her loans.

“Worried I won’t even be able to pay for my own house because I don’t even know what’s going to come out,” Mummert said. “(I’m) (a)t the point where I do want to go to grad school just so I can get the job that I want.

“Yeah, I’m going to be paying them for the rest of my life.”

