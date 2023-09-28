Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Student loan repayments begin in October

Student loan repayment returns in October
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Student loan repayments had been put on hold since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.

Now, many Americans will face the return of those payments, starting in October

University of Southern Mississippi junior Olivia Mummert is one of them.

“I just didn’t have a way of paying for school,” Mummert said. “Whenever I was given the opportunity for FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid), I just took it so I could at least come and get my degree.”

Due to the rise in tuition and cost of living, college is more expensive than ever right now.

Mississippi’s Institutions of Higher Learning board reported the average price of tuition in the state at $8,564, up by $169 over the previous year.

USM’s Financial Aid director David Williamson said cost increases prod many students to take out student loans.

“A lot of students do have to take out loans because of living on campus, tuition increases, cost of living increases, transportation,” Williamson said. “They need that extra money.

“While they’re in school, they’re not always working a 40-hour job, making enough money to make ends meet, so they use that financial aid to help meet those bills.”

According to the Institute for College Access and Success, the average debt of Mississippi college graduates is $29,714. Fifty-eight percent graduated with debt in 2019-2020, according to the institute’s report.

According to another report, this one from the Pew Research Center, Americans owed about $1.5 trillion in student loan debt as of 2019, according to the Pew Research Center.

And if borrowers cannot pay their student loans back, penalties accrue.

“If they’re delinquent for so many months, then they’ll go into default and that will impact them from getting future financial aid,” Williamson said. “And then from default, it shows up on their credit report, so it will affect them purchasing a house or a car or something in the future because their credit score is going to be affected.

“Then, they could garnish wages or their tax refund. If they do a federal tax refund, it could be taken to help pay off their student debt.”

This year, the Office of U.S. Department of Education has released new payment plans, for borrowers who may have trouble paying the standard amounts on their loans.

The introduction of the SAVE Plan can help borrowers save on payments by them being either partial or periodic.

Borrowers are advised to go to StudentAid.gov to make sure all contact information is correct, such as address, email and phone number.

Like many students, Mummert said she does not think she will ever be able to pay off her loans.

“Worried I won’t even be able to pay for my own house because I don’t even know what’s going to come out,” Mummert said. “(I’m) (a)t the point where I do want to go to grad school just so I can get the job that I want.

“Yeah, I’m going to be paying them for the rest of my life.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherri Jackson, 20, of Laurel.
Laurel woman charged with child abuse
Tamia Taylor
Body found in Miss. River identified as missing 21-year-old Tamia Taylor
Latina Oates recounts the murder of her 11-year-old son Josh to investigators.
Vodou & Demons: Day 2 in Ohio mom trial reveals graphic details of son’s brutal murder in Laurel
(Source: MGN)
Late-night shooting leaves 1 dead in Lumberton; victim identified
Sandra "Sandy" Buckingham was reported missing when officials could not locate her after a fire...
Missing woman found safe after house destroyed in Jones County fire

Latest News

Southern Miss president Joe Paul speaks with USM student Jacob Aguirre on campus Wednesday.
USM prepares to inaugurate Joe Paul as 11th university president
Presley campaigns in the Pine Belt
Presley campaigns in the Pine Belt
Student loan repayment begins again in October
Student loan repayment returns in October
USM preparing for inauguration ceremony
USM preparing for inauguration ceremony