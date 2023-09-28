River levels are extremely low across the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Though the late September temperatures still feel a little like summer, very few people are spending their free time by the river.

That’s because river levels are too low to enjoy them.

Historically high temperatures and below-average rainfall have affected river levels all across Mississippi.

Though the Pine Belt did get rain on Monday, it wasn’t significant enough to raise water levels.

“It did take things up about half a foot to a foot in places, but not a whole lot really” said Marty Pope with the National Weather Service in Jackson.

“I have looked at most of those, and it should’ve bumped them up a little bit, but not a lot” .

The Leaf River is actually at one of the lowest levels in the Pine Belt, currently sitting nearly 2 1/2 feet below normal. The Leaf was even lower before the rainfall earlier this week.

“The Leaf is about, from the lowest (level), probably about a foot to a foot-and-a-half before it drops to the lowest levels” Pope said.

So, before thinking about taking a boat out to the nearest river for a day of relaxation, consider what the vessel is made for.

“Most of our river levels around here are around two or three feet already,” said Jake Guess, Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks..

“So, every inch that we drop could be considered substantial when it starts exposing more structure, more rock bars, more sand bars and could be a hazard for anyone wanting to boat on our local rivers.”

Most river levels in the Pine Belt currently are below feet, with some lower lower than one foot.

So, if the mood strikes to spend some time on a river, it’s important to know the water level.

“Educate yourself on the body of water that you’re going into,” Guess said. “See what the river levels are and if your boat is capable.

“You also want to know your vessel and how much water it can take and what your experience level.

The lowest river level in the Pine Belt right now is Jones County’s Talahalla Creek, which is at a negative 2-1/2 feet.

