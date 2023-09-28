Presley criticizes Reeves hospital plan during Laurel campaign stop

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brandon Presley is continuing to take shots at Gov. Tate Reeves’ new plan to boost Medicaid reimbursements for hospitals.

Presley spoke in Laurel Wednesday at an annual legislative forum hosted by State Representative Omeria Scott.

Reeves announced his plan last week.

Reeves said his program would generate an estimated $700 million for hospitals this fiscal year and moving forward.

But, Presley says not all hospitals in the state would benefit.

Instead, he wants to help hospitals by expanding Medicaid and he said he can get Republican legislators to get on board with that plan.

“I think there is a majority in the House and Senate right now, a majority of Republicans and Democrats, (who) would expand Medicaid today,” Presley said. “What we lack in this state is a governor with any backbone to get this done.

“We’re one of only 10 states in the country that has not expanded Medicaid. We’re the poorest state in the United States of America and you’ve got a governor coming up with a band-aid 47 days before the election.”

Presley also campaigned Wednesday in Bay Springs.

