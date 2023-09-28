Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Hattiesburg Jaycees accepting Christmas Parade sign-ups

Hattiesburg Jaycees Christmas parade accepting sign-ups
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Jaycees Christmas Parade may be more than two months away, but the organization still is accepting accepting sign-ups.

This year’s parade is set to start at 6 p.m. on Nov. 30, and will feature vehicles and floats with lights, local marching bands, dance groups and costumes.

The parade route is scheduled to end at Town Square Park for the City of Hattiesburg’s annual tree-lighting ceremony.

“It is the most magical time of the year, but we’re looking forward this year to being able to make the route a little bit more accessible to other people,” Jaycees Parade Chairman Hillaire Long said. “This year, going through the part of downtown that its going through, there (are) all kinds of viewing spots and even some new balcony locations.”

This will be the 73rd year the parade has taken place in the Hub City.

To sign up, call the Hattiesburg Jaycees at (601) 336-0527.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherri Jackson, 20, of Laurel.
Laurel woman charged with child abuse
Tamia Taylor
Body found in Miss. River identified as missing 21-year-old Tamia Taylor
Latina Oates recounts the murder of her 11-year-old son Josh to investigators.
Vodou & Demons: Day 2 in Ohio mom trial reveals graphic details of son’s brutal murder in Laurel
(Source: MGN)
Late-night shooting leaves 1 dead in Lumberton; victim identified
Sandra "Sandy" Buckingham was reported missing when officials could not locate her after a fire...
Missing woman found safe after house destroyed in Jones County fire

Latest News

Testimony continues in trial of mother accused of killing son
Testimony continues in trial of mother accused of killing son
Hattiesburg Jaycees parade still accepting sign-ups
Hattiesburg Jaycees Christmas parade accepting sign-ups
A former dispatcher at the Newton County Sheriff's Department was arrested Wednesday and...
Ex-Newton County sheriff dispatcher arrested after investigation by state auditor
Jones College freshman earns 'Goalkeeper of the Week' honors from both the MACCC and NJCAA,...
Jones College goalkeeper earns state, national weekly honors