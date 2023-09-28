Hattiesburg Jaycees accepting Christmas Parade sign-ups

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Jaycees Christmas Parade may be more than two months away, but the organization still is accepting accepting sign-ups.

This year’s parade is set to start at 6 p.m. on Nov. 30, and will feature vehicles and floats with lights, local marching bands, dance groups and costumes.

The parade route is scheduled to end at Town Square Park for the City of Hattiesburg’s annual tree-lighting ceremony.

“It is the most magical time of the year, but we’re looking forward this year to being able to make the route a little bit more accessible to other people,” Jaycees Parade Chairman Hillaire Long said. “This year, going through the part of downtown that its going through, there (are) all kinds of viewing spots and even some new balcony locations.”

This will be the 73rd year the parade has taken place in the Hub City.

To sign up, call the Hattiesburg Jaycees at (601) 336-0527.

