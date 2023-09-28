Hattiesburg asking public’s help locating missing teen

From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen.

Saira Lopez, 15, Hattiesburg, was last seen around 8 a.m. on Aug. 3. in the area of West Pine Street in Hattiesburg.

Lopez stands about 4 feet, 7 inches, and weighs about 90 pounds. She has long, black hair and a birthmark/mole on her forehead.

Lopez does not speak English.

Anyone with any information on Lopez’ whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg police at (601) 554-3747.

