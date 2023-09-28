Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport receives grant for nonstop service to Washington D.C.

Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport receives grant to extend service to Washington D.C.
Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport receives grant to extend service to Washington D.C.(Stephanie Poole)
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Exciting news has landed at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport.

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith and U.S. Representative Mike Ezell announced Wednesday that a $365,000 grant will support a nonstop flight service to the Washington Reagan National Airport.

This decision was made to serve the Keesler Air Force Base, Naval Construction Battalion, NASA Stennis Space Center and other federal agencies and contractors to Washington D.C.

Flights will also service citizens of South Mississippi, bringing more economic revenue to the Gulf Coast, defense, and space presence.

The Small Community Air Service Development funds were awarded from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

“On behalf of Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport, we were very pleased to be awarded a Small Community Air Service Development grant from the US Department of Transportation and are grateful for the continued support of the Mississippi Congressional delegation,” said Clay Williams, Executive Director.

“When evaluating prospective future routes, Washington, DC, would be of benefit to the Mississippi Gulf Coast as many military installations, government agencies and defense contractors are traveling to and from the DC metro area for business on a regular basis,” said Williams.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway in Lumberton.
Late-night shooting leaves 1 dead in Lumberton; victim identified
Sandra "Sandy" Buckingham was reported missing when officials could not locate her after a fire...
Missing woman found safe after house destroyed in Jones County fire
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
The automakers are advising owners to park outdoors and away from structures until repairs are...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 3.4 million vehicles due to fire risk and urge owners to park outdoors
Jackson family claims neighbor shot, killed two of their dogs

Latest News

FILE - The Capitol is seen in Washington, Sept. 20, 2021. The federal government is heading...
A government shutdown is nearing this weekend. What does it mean, who’s hit and what’s next?
Pine Belt chef appearing on cooking show
Pine Belt chef on new season of ‘Hell’s Kitchen’
Student loan repayment begins again in October
Student loan repayments begin in October
Fluids are controlled in an operating room in a hospital in Jackson, Tenn., on June 15, 2023....
Hospitals react to proposal to change Medicaid reimbursement rates