Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

First responders save 1-year-old child who overdosed on drugs, started choking on tinfoil

A 15-month-old child was saved by Portland Fire and Rescue after overdosing and choking on a piece of tinfoil. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Portland first responders were able to save a young child who stopped breathing after getting drugs into their system.

KPTV reports that Portland Fire and Rescue were called about a 15-month-old toddler who possibly overdosed and was choking on a piece of tinfoil last Friday.

A spokesperson for the Portland Police Bureau said the incident started at about 5:45 p.m. regarding a child who was not breathing in a parking garage.

An off-duty paramedic performed CPR on the unconscious child and fire personnel administered Narcan. The infant was then transported to the hospital.

Police said they believe the child came in contact with a drug substance in the family vehicle. Officers searched the car, finding drugs, paraphernalia, foil, scales and torches.

According to the police bureau, investigators are speaking with the child’s parents who stayed at the scene, but no immediate arrests have been made.

Portland City Commissioner of Public Safety Rene Gonzalez used the incident to illustrate what he says is a problem with hard drug use.

“This is a horrific reminder of how the drug crisis is destroying our community,” Gonzalez said. “We need state Legislature to address hard drug use. It is also time for the city and county to strongly consider declaring a public health emergency.”

In June of this year, the police bureau reported that it investigated three overdoses where children were exposed to fentanyl in the Portland area. The children were reportedly between 1 and 3 years old.

Last year, the Portland Police Bureau was notified of 58 confirmed overdose deaths, with 27 of them suspected to be linked to fentanyl.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherri Jackson, 20, of Laurel.
Laurel woman charged with child abuse
Tamia Taylor
Body found in Miss. River identified as missing 21-year-old Tamia Taylor
Latina Oates recounts the murder of her 11-year-old son Josh to investigators.
Vodou & Demons: Day 2 in Ohio mom trial reveals graphic details of son’s brutal murder in Laurel
(Source: MGN)
Late-night shooting leaves 1 dead in Lumberton; victim identified
Sandra "Sandy" Buckingham was reported missing when officials could not locate her after a fire...
Missing woman found safe after house destroyed in Jones County fire

Latest News

River levels low around the Pine Belt
River levels low around the Pine Belt
Testimony continues in trial of mother accused of killing son
Testimony continues in trial of mother accused of killing son
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korean leader urges greater nuclear weapons production in response to a ‘new Cold War’
Leaf River
River levels are extremely low across the Pine Belt