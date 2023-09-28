Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

690 words added to the dictionary

Merriam-Webster releases its list of new words that made it to the dictionary this year. (Credit: Merriam-Webster via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The English language is “bussin’” and that is why new words are being created, according to Merriam-Webster.

The dictionary released its list of words that made it into the dictionary this year.

There were 690 words, acronyms and definitions added to the dictionary and yes, bussin’ is one of them.

The slang word is an adjective meaning extremely good or excellent.

Among the new words on the list are chef’s kiss, ‘grammable, generative AI, thirst trap, forever chemical and girlboss.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway in Lumberton.
Late-night shooting leaves 1 dead in Lumberton; victim identified
Sandra "Sandy" Buckingham was reported missing when officials could not locate her after a fire...
Missing woman found safe after house destroyed in Jones County fire
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
The automakers are advising owners to park outdoors and away from structures until repairs are...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 3.4 million vehicles due to fire risk and urge owners to park outdoors
Jackson family claims neighbor shot, killed two of their dogs

Latest News

An oil and gas refinery rises in the background not far from where the U.S. Army Corps of...
Biden to send disaster assistance to Louisiana, as salt water threatens the state’s drinking water
FILE - Actor Michael Gambon attends the premiere of "Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince,"...
Actor Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore in the later Harry Potter films, has died
FILE - President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden arrive at Fort McNair, Sunday, June 25,...
House Republicans are set to make their case for Biden impeachment inquiry at first hearing
Pava LaPere, 26, had suffered from blunt force trauma, police said.
Man wanted in killing of Baltimore tech entrepreneur arrested, police say