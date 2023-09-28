09/28 Ryan’s “Slightly Drier” Thursday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

That’s right! Drier, low-humidity air is on the way, it’s just going to take some time to filter in. That means today will still be on the humid side of things, but will be ever so slightly drier. That’ll get rid of the light-to-patchy fog we started the week off with, and eventually get rid of the cloud cover as drier air rushes in. So, for today, expect one of the coolest we’ve had in recent weeks. I’m expecting a high of 88 degrees in the central Pine Belt, thanks mainly due to the early morning easterly cloud cover. It’ll end up more cloudy than yesterday, but the rest of the week, weekend, and all of next week looks clear. That’s not going to help our drought conditions at all...likely make them worse in fact...but it will be quite beautiful.

Next week puts us back in a familiar pattern. Expect a front to swing through to start things off, lowering the dewpoint into the low 50s! That’ll get us back into what I like to call “fall-ish” weather...when the morning feels quite cool but the afternoon is still well above average. Thankfully the low humidity won’t make these hot afternoons unbearable, but we’ll still have to wait a bit longer for them to catch up.

