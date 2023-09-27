Schizophrenia caused Ohio mom to kill son, says psychologist on day 3 of Jones Co. trial

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The murder trial of Latina Oates continues into day three with expert testimony on Oates’ mental state when she killed her 11-year-old son Josh Oates.

For their first witness, Oates’ defense team called Dr. Chris Lott, a clinical and forensic psychologist, to the stand.

Lott testified that he conducted a forensic evaluation in November 2021 to determine if Oates was competent to stand trial and assess her mental state. Based on that evaluation, he diagnosed Oates with schizophrenic illness.

In his testimony, Lott said Oates experienced auditory and visual hallucinations. He explained that she told him she was hearing voices, including the voice of God. Additionally, Lott testified that Oates said she had visions of her past lives as Cleopatra and Mary Magdalene - who she said was married to Jesus in her visions - and that she would be Marie Laveau in her next life.

Lott testified that Oates said God told her she had to kill Josh - who she believed to be a demon - because he would kill one of her other sons - who she believed was the reincarnation of Jesus Christ.

“She was acting on the thought that her son is a demon, and if she doesn’t do something, he(Josh) may kill her son or others,” said Lott.

While still in Ohio, Lott said Oates experienced a mental health emergency in which she refused her mother entrance to her house because she believed the woman to be a demon or devil. Oates was not hospitalized as a result of the incident and did not receive medical care.

Other alleged hallucinations Lott said Oates experienced include the following:

When Josh was staying the night with some friends, Oates said God told her that Josh’s friends were witches and warlocks and were training him to become one as well.

During the drive to Laurel, Oates began hallucinating dark energy on the side of the road.

While at a movie, Oates heard voices telling her that Josh was a devil.

At the hotel, Oates said she went to get the murder weapon - a metal rod - from her car, and when she returned to the room, Josh had turned into a demon.

Lott also testified that Oates smoked marijuana. However, he said he does not believe her drug use led to Josh’s murder and believes it happened because of Oates’ mental disorder.

According to Lott’s testimony, Oates has a family history of schizophrenia.

During cross-examination, Lott testified that the defense paid him about $3,000 for his evaluation and was receiving $3,000 a day to testify in court.

