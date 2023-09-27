Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

‘Pops In the Park’ held at USM

The outdoor concert was held at Spirit Park and Invited the USM community and the public to a free concert.
By Kyra Lampley
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi held its first-ever Pops In the Park event on Tuesday.

The outdoor concert was held at Spirit Park and Invited the USM community and the public to a free concert. People were encouraged to bring out their picnic blankets and chairs to enjoy a musical evening.

Entertainment was provided by the Southern Miss Symphonic Winds, Jazztet and Spirit of Southern Acapella group.

“Well, the director of our school of music, Colin Mckenzie, had a wonderful idea for doing a pop concert here at Spirit Park at Southern Miss,” said Chris Winstead, dean of USM College of Arts and Sciences. “He approached us and partners for the arts, so we decided to make this into a free public event, to generate excitement about our school of music, the work that’s going on there, and just to give the public a great free concert.”

Winstead also said he hopes the USM School of Music brought a little joy to the community.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherri Jackson, 20, of Laurel.
Laurel woman charged with child abuse
A car collided with the rear of a Jones County school bus on MS Hwy 11 Monday morning.
Delays, no injuries in Monday morning crash with Jones County school bus
A fire damaged the tower of Oak Grove Church on Sunday night.
Mystery ‘angel’ & firefighters’ quick work limit fire damage to Oak Grove Church
Tamia Taylor
Body found in Miss. River identified as missing 21-year-old Tamia Taylor
Volunteer fire departments responded to MS-588 at Oak Bowery Road for a collision involving a...
91-year-old dies from injuries in Sunday morning crash, troopers say

Latest News

‘Pops In the Park’ held at USM
'Pops In the Park' held at USM
4th annual 'duck hunt' draws hundreds to downtown Hattiesburg
4th annual 'duck hunt' draws hundreds to downtown Hattiesburg Saturday
2nd day of balloon festival draws large crowd
2nd day of balloon festival draws large crowd
Hattiesburg Arts Council hosts special exhibit
Hattiesburg Arts Council presented 'Artists Across Borders' exhibit Saturday