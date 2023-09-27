‘Pops In the Park’ held at USM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi held its first-ever Pops In the Park event on Tuesday.

The outdoor concert was held at Spirit Park and Invited the USM community and the public to a free concert. People were encouraged to bring out their picnic blankets and chairs to enjoy a musical evening.

Entertainment was provided by the Southern Miss Symphonic Winds, Jazztet and Spirit of Southern Acapella group.

“Well, the director of our school of music, Colin Mckenzie, had a wonderful idea for doing a pop concert here at Spirit Park at Southern Miss,” said Chris Winstead, dean of USM College of Arts and Sciences. “He approached us and partners for the arts, so we decided to make this into a free public event, to generate excitement about our school of music, the work that’s going on there, and just to give the public a great free concert.”

Winstead also said he hopes the USM School of Music brought a little joy to the community.

