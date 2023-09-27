Player of the Week: West Jones junior RB Elijah Jones

SOSO, Miss. (WDAM) - When head coach Cory Reynolds first arrived at West Jones in April, he saw a 6-foot-1, 230-pound Elijah Jones and knew he could help the Mustangs win.

He just didn’t know how.

“Really didn’t know what position he played,” Reynolds said. “When he came to the running back meeting I was thinking, ‘Well, somebody’s in the wrong place.’ And then when we got out here at practice I knew that was right where he was supposed to be. It’s fun to see a kid that big run that fast and then trying to see guys tackle him. It’s fun for us to watch and not for them.”

Jones has been a bully on the football field, running past and through defenders to the tune of 479 yards and eight touchdowns.

The results on Fridays stem from a long offseason of training.

“I put in a lot of work, I put in a lot of work,” Jones said. “Last year I didn’t do that much good. I had to train a lot this season. I have real good offensive linemen. I wouldn’t score touchdowns if not for them. They block for me and I go score that touchdown.”

It’s been a great recipe for success so far.

West Jones is 5-0 behind a strong run game and stout defense which has allowed just 23 points all season.

“Each week we want to be 1-0 at the end of each ball game,” Reynolds said. “Real proud of the kids, real proud of the coaches. We’ve put in a lot of work and we’ve got the results that we wanted to. And this week at the end of the ball game we want to be 1-0 again.”

