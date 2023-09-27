More sunshine ahead for the next few days

This evening will be mostly clear. Temperatures will fall into the mid 70s. Overnight lows will bottom out near 70°.

Tomorrow will start off partly cloudy with some areas of fog in the morning. Skies will be mostly sunny during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Skies will be mostly sunny for your Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Highs will be in the low 90s.

