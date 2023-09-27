Win Stuff
More clouds for your Thursday

Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 9/27
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
This evening will be mostly clear. Temperatures will fall into the mid 70s. Overnight lows will bottom out near 70°.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy for most of the day. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Friday will be bright and sunny with highs in the low 90s. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s for those Friday night football games.

Saturday and Sunday will be bright and sunny. Highs will top out into the low 90s.

Next week will be sunny and dry with highs in the low 90s. Our drought will continue to get worse as rainfall is not expected over the next 10 days.

