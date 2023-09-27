Mobile Street Festival returning this weekend

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mobile Street Festival is back for its 18th year.

This year’s schedule includes cooking competitions, music concerts and arts and crafts.

The festival is held to bring business back to the historic area.

Forrest County Supervisor Deborah Delgado said that even years later, the festival is still a fixture in the community and always drawing a crowd.

“It’s wonderful, especially when we started from nothing. It is really growing,” said Delgado. “We look forward to greater things in the future, and we want our community to come out and celebrate with us this year on the 30th.”

Events will kick off with a party Friday at Mac’s Cafe.

For a full schedule, you can visit the festival’s Facebook page.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.