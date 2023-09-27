Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Local DJ donates supplies to Hub City school

Students at Grace Christian Elementary were surprised with hundreds of notebooks, backpacks and headphones.
By Trey Howard
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Marcus Carr came to Grace Christian Elementary in Hattiesburg with a surprise for the students.

Carr, better known as DJ Kujho, donated hundreds of backpacks, notebooks and other supplies to the school.

“Being able to donate—being able to give; that’s where your blessings come from,” said Carr.

Carr grew up in the Hub City and said he learned to give back from his family.

“My parents, my grandmother, and my great-grandfather are all products of Hattiesburg, Mississippi,” Carr said. “They’ve always taught me a sense of community.”

In addition to the other supplies, Carr incorporated his music background to gift each student with another item essential to their learning.

“They said they needed headphones for listening,” Carr said. “Me being a DJ, it made sense to have headphones be the main focal point, so we have headphones for the kids as well.”

The school will have more than 300 new headphones, enough for every student to have their own.

Carr reached out to assistant principal James Longmire who was happy to help with the donation.

“It helps out tremendously because these are resources that we use on a daily basis,” said Longmire. “Paper and pencils are always needed here at the school.”

Longmire said the headphones will be a big aid in the learning process considering the amount of time students spend on their devices.

“Kids study on different platforms,” Longmire said. “We use iPads, computers, desktops and Chromebooks.”

The day wasn’t just about the students.

Carr gifted each teacher with their own Grace Christian spirit shirts as a show of appreciation.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherri Jackson, 20, of Laurel.
Laurel woman charged with child abuse
A car collided with the rear of a Jones County school bus on MS Hwy 11 Monday morning.
Delays, no injuries in Monday morning crash with Jones County school bus
A fire damaged the tower of Oak Grove Church on Sunday night.
Mystery ‘angel’ & firefighters’ quick work limit fire damage to Oak Grove Church
Tamia Taylor
Body found in Miss. River identified as missing 21-year-old Tamia Taylor
Volunteer fire departments responded to MS-588 at Oak Bowery Road for a collision involving a...
91-year-old dies from injuries in Sunday morning crash, troopers say

Latest News

The festival started out small, but is now a fixture in the community.
Mobile Street Festival returning this weekend
Kito, a spotted hyena, was born at the Hattiesburg Zoo on Oct. 17, 2022.
Hattiesburg Zoo’s Hyena, Kito, to relocate to Kansas Zoo for breeding program
Construction company gifts Hattiesburg veteran new roof
Construction company gifts Hattiesburg veteran new roof
Local DJ donates supplies to Hub City school
Local DJ gives back to Hub City school