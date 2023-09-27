Win Stuff
Late-night shooting leaves 1 dead in Lumberton; victim identified

By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A late-night shooting in Lumberton left one man dead and police searching for a suspect.

The Lumberton Police Department (LPD) said officers discovered an unresponsive Black male when responding to an emergency call in the 900 block of Myrick Avenue on Tuesday. The man, identified as Kendrick Holder, was later pronounced dead on the scene.

LPD said the initial crime scene investigation determined Holder’s cause of death to be a homicide.

The police department is asking anyone with information about this case to contact the LPD at 601-796-7001.

LPD is in charge of the investigation.

