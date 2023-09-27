Win Stuff
Jones College goalkeeper earns state, national weekly honors

Jones College freshman earns 'Goalkeeper of the Week' honors from both the MACCC and NJCAA, respectively.(Jones College Sports Information Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
From Jones College Sports Information Department

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Joshua Goodwin picked up a pair of prestigious weekly honors for his play in goal last week for the Jones College men’s soccer team.

The freshman from Oak Grove High School, was named both the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference and the National Junior Co0llege Athletic Association’s “Goalkeeper of the Week.”

Goodwin posted two clean sheets for the No. 5 Bobcats last week.

He posted four saves in JC’s 4-0 victory at East Central Community College and two saves in the Bobcats’ scoreless draw at Hinds Community College.

Goodwin played all 180 minutes during the week.

Jones (7-1-2, 3-0 MACCC), is scheduled to host Itawamba Community College on Friday, Meridian Community College on Tuesday and Pearl River Community College on Oct. 6.

