Ex-Newton County sheriff dispatcher arrested after investigation by state auditor

A former dispatcher at the Newton County Sheriff's Department was arrested Wednesday and...
A former dispatcher at the Newton County Sheriff's Department was arrested Wednesday and charged with embezzlement/fraud in public office.(Office of the State Auditor)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
From Mississippi Office of the State Auditor Media Relations

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Former Newton County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher Shannon Taylor was arrested Wednesday by special agents from the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor.

State Auditor Shad White that Taylor had been charged with embezzlement/fraud in public office.

Taylor has been accused of altering her timesheets after they were approved by her supervisor. Taylor was served with a $16,263.72 demand letter at the time of her arrest.

“Thank you to the investigators on my team and the prosecutors for putting a stop to this scheme,” White said. “As I have said, no matter the amount, my office will keep watch over your tax dollars.”

Taylor faces up to 10 years in prison and a $5,000 in fines if convicted.

All persons arrested by the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

No surety bond covers Taylor’s employment at the Newton County Sheriff’s Office

Surety bonds are similar to insurance designed to protect taxpayers from corruption.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s Office online at any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or calling 1-800-321-1275 during normal business hours.

