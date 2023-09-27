Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Colin Kaepernick writes letter asking Jets to sign him

San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick warms up before an NFL football game on Sept. 18, 2016.
San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick warms up before an NFL football game on Sept. 18, 2016.(AP Photo/Mike McCarn | File image)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has asked the New York Jets to consider signing him to the team’s practice squad.

The letter Kaepernick sent last week to the team’s general manager comes after Jets’ starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon just four plays into the first game of the season.

In the letter shared on Instagram Tuesday, Kaepernick wrote, “I would be honored and extremely grateful for the opportunity to come in and lead the practice squad.”

Kaepernick stressed that he has worked hard to keep himself in top physical shape and would offer the Jets a “risk-free contingency plan.”

The 34-year-old drew controversy for kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustices and police brutality in the United States.

He has not been involved in an NFL game in more than six years.

Right now, it’s unclear if the team has responded to Kaepernick’s request.

Meantime, the Jets announced Tuesday the signing of another quarterback, Trever Siemian, to their practice squad.

Siemian played with the Jets previously in 2019.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherri Jackson, 20, of Laurel.
Laurel woman charged with child abuse
Tamia Taylor
Body found in Miss. River identified as missing 21-year-old Tamia Taylor
Latina Oates recounts the murder of her 11-year-old son Josh to investigators.
Vodou & Demons: Day 2 in Ohio mom trial reveals graphic details of son’s brutal murder in Laurel
Jones County officials urge drivers to call 911 when their vehicles become disabled or they...
Car vs. Broken Down Truck: Jones Co. officials say call if leaving vehicle on roadside
Trial begins in Jones Co. for mother accused of son’s death
Trial begins in Jones Co. for mother accused of son’s death

Latest News

Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey arrives to the federal courthouse in New York,...
Sen. Bob Menendez arrives at court to answer to bribery case charges as he rejects calls to resign
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot up to $835 million after months without a big winner
The total cost for attending Princeton is upwards of $83,000 a year, more than $59,000 in...
Princeton offers free tuition to students from families who make less than $100K
The automakers are advising owners to park outdoors and away from structures until repairs are...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 3.4 million vehicles due to fire risk and urge owners to park outdoors
FILE - A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates,...
US soldier who crossed into North Korea 2 months ago is in American custody, US officials say