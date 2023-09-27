Win Stuff
09/27 Ryan’s “Drying Out” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Don’t plan your day around today’s technical chance of a stray sprinkle as things dry out.
09/27 Ryan's "Drying Out" Wednesday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

Another great day lies ahead, which will be even cooler and drier than yesterday...but just barely. Yesterday’s high was 92 after a start in the mid 70s, while today’s will be around 91 with a start in the low 70s/upper 60s. So, not much of a change, continuing our recent trend of very similar days with subtle changes. A more noticeable change is coming, but even then you might not have noticed if not for the much cooler mornings. That’ll be due to the drier air, which will begin arriving after a weak front in the area begins moving again by Friday. It still won’t be dramatic or anything, but our mornings are going to be much more “fall-like”...though I should likely start saying “seasonal” since it is fall.

I still say “fall-like” because while our mornings will fall to average or below (~64 degrees), our days will still run a handful of degrees above normal in the low 90s. Thanks to the plummeting humidity, these days will feel and look pretty good with manageable heat and completely sunny skies. This won’t do anything to help our drought/burn ban conditions though, so please continue to head those bans as dry, sunny, and hot weather continues for another few weeks.

