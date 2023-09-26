Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Uber Eats will accept SNAP benefits beginning next year

Uber said it is making the change as a way to reduce barriers to fresh groceries for those who...
Uber said it is making the change as a way to reduce barriers to fresh groceries for those who are most vulnerable.(Uber Technologies)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Uber Eats is taking steps to make sure more people have access to fresh groceries.

The company announced it will allow customers to use food stamps for food orders beginning next year.

Uber said it is making the change as a way to reduce barriers to fresh groceries for those who are most vulnerable.

The company announced it will also begin to accept flexible spending account cards and flex cards that are issued through managed Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plans in 2024.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car collided with the rear of a Jones County school bus on MS Hwy 11 Monday morning.
Delays, no injuries in Monday morning crash with Jones County school bus
A fire damaged the tower of Oak Grove Church on Sunday night.
Mystery ‘angel’ & firefighters’ quick work limit fire damage to Oak Grove Church
Volunteer fire departments responded to MS-588 at Oak Bowery Road for a collision involving a...
91-year-old dies from injuries in Sunday morning crash, troopers say
The hearing was held in Forrest County Chancery Court.
Top 5ive Bar and Grill ordered to adjust closing time during court hearing
Brookhaven family loses everything in Wednesday house fire

Latest News

President Joe Biden joins striking United Auto Workers on the picket line, in Van Buren...
Biden visits UAW picket line, tells union to ‘stick with it’
An ambulance was involved in a fatal accident. Authorities said the driver of the Jeep is...
Ambulance patient dies, 2 medics seriously injured after crash in Ohio
This security footage helped law enforcement locate Latina Oates and her two surviving sons...
Security Footage - Clark's Gas Station in Laurel - March 2020
This body cam footage from the Laurel Police Department shows the hotel room where Latina Oates...
Laurel Police Department Body Cam Footage - March 2020
Latina Oates recounts the murder of her 11-year-old son Josh to investigators.
Interrogation video of Latina Oates