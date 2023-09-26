Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Trucking company files for bankruptcy after more than 80 years in business

A southern Indiana trucking company has filed for bankruptcy after more than 80 years in business. (Source: WFIE)
By Jill Lyman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTWELL, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - Elmer Buchta Trucking has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

According to the company, it has been in operation since 1938 when it started as a livestock and farm equipment hauler.

Representatives did not share an immediate reason as to why the company has filed for bankruptcy protection. The filing was made earlier this month.

The trucking company was acquired by Transport Acquisitions earlier this year. At that time, Transport Acquisitions shared that it planned to expand the trucking company’s brand and footprint.

According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, Elmer Buchta Trucking has 100 drivers and more than 230 vehicles.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car collided with the rear of a Jones County school bus on MS Hwy 11 Monday morning.
Delays, no injuries in Monday morning crash with Jones County school bus
A fire damaged the tower of Oak Grove Church on Sunday night.
Mystery ‘angel’ & firefighters’ quick work limit fire damage to Oak Grove Church
Sherri Jackson, 20, of Laurel.
Laurel woman charged with child abuse
Volunteer fire departments responded to MS-588 at Oak Bowery Road for a collision involving a...
91-year-old dies from injuries in Sunday morning crash, troopers say
The hearing was held in Forrest County Chancery Court.
Top 5ive Bar and Grill ordered to adjust closing time during court hearing

Latest News

Former Baltimore Orioles third baseman Brooks Robinson is honored during a ceremony for the...
Brooks Robinson, Orioles third baseman with 16 Gold Gloves, has died. He was 86
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Concerned Women for America Summit at the...
Judge rules Donald Trump defrauded banks, insurers while building real estate empire
Tamia Taylor
Body found in Miss. River identified as missing 21-year-old Tamia Taylor
Pava LaPere, 26, had suffered from blunt force trauma, police said.
Tech CEO honored by Forbes was fatally attacked at a Baltimore apartment complex, police say
Stewart-Haas Racing will pay tribute to the iconic "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky...
NASCAR team to race cars paying homage to ‘Talladega Nights’