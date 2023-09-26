Trial begins in Jones Co. for mother accused of son’s death

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - On Monday, the trial of an Ohio woman accused of killing her 11-year-old son in a hotel bathroom by driving a cylindrical metal rod through his skull began.

Latina Oates stands on trial for first-degree murder from the March 2020 incident.

A jury was selected and the prosecution and defense made their opening statements.

Jones County Assistant District Attorney Katie Bisnette Sumrall argued Oates knew exactly what she was doing when she committed the crime.

Sumrall said Oates’ two other elementary-aged children were in the hotel room when Oates took the 11-year-old into the bathroom. She said the children heard their sibling plead for his life.

Sumrall also said when Oates was arrested and being handcuffed that Oates said, “I know why you’re here. I didn’t mean it.”

Oates’ defense attorney Lenderrick Taylor argued insanity and that while Oates did harm and kill her child, she did not know what she was doing due to her declining mental health. He said the defense would present evidence as to why Oates was in Laurel and why this occurred.

The first witness to take the stand was Laurel Police Sgt. Heath Blancett, who responded to the scene at the hotel.

A maid at the hotel had reportedly discovered the child’s body in a pool of blood, and the police were called.

Blancett testified they found a child lying face down in the bathroom with a steel rod through his head.

More witnesses for the prosecution are set to testify on Tuesday as the trial is set to continue at 9 a.m.

