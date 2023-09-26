Win Stuff
Southern Poverty Law Center visits USM, encourages students to vote

The visit was a part of the center's "Activate" initiative. The initiative focuses on building voter engagement and activism through the arts.
By Jay Harrison
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Southern Poverty Law Center visited the University of Southern Mississippi.

The visit was the last stop on the center’s “Activate” initiative, which was focused on bridging the gap between the arts, activism and voter engagement.

“We hope to get students energized and informed,” said Brandon Rue, organizer. “We think that one of the most critical parts of helping defend democracy is about getting young people to realize how much they matter, how much their voice and their vote really matter.”

The center recently released “Dream Defenders,” a comic book informing voters of any legislative changes or political obstacles they may face when going to the polls.

The center also held a Town Hall Meeting Monday night at the Joe Paul Theater.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

