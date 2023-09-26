Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

NASCAR team to race cars paying homage to ‘Talladega Nights’

Stewart-Haas Racing will pay tribute to the iconic "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky...
Stewart-Haas Racing will pay tribute to the iconic "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby" on the Nos. 14 and 41 this weekend.(Stewart-Haas Racing)
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Will Ferrell won’t be behind the wheel at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, but the paint schemes he made iconic will be on track once more.

On Monday, Stewart-Haas Racing announced that drivers Chase Briscoe and Ryan Preece will pilot cars paying tribute to the hit movie “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.”

Briscoe’s No. 14 will be sponsored by Old Spice and carry the scheme made popular by the fictional Cal Naughton Jr., while Preece’s No. 41 will don the Wonder Bread scheme driven by Ricky Bobby in the movie.

The team revealed the schemes on social media and even recreated an iconic scene from the film.

Preece and Briscoe played along with the fun on social media, posting quotes from the movie.

While the schemes for this weekend’s YellaWood 500 are one-offs for Preece and Briscoe, it won’t be the first time the No. 14 has carried Old Spice as a primary sponsor. Team owner Tony Stewart was partners with the company for 11 years, often racing with Old Spice on the hood during his first couple seasons as an owner-driver.

The fun comes in what has been a trying season for Stewart-Haas Racing, with no drivers left in NASCAR’s playoffs. In fact, only Kevin Harvick, who is retiring at the end of the year, qualified for the postseason.

This weekend will mark NASCAR’s second and final trip of the season to Talladega, and is the second race in the playoffs’ Round of 12. Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron punched his ticket to the Round of 8 with a victory at Texas this past weekend.

Cup Series drivers will take the track Saturday afternoon for qualifying before taking the green flag on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car collided with the rear of a Jones County school bus on MS Hwy 11 Monday morning.
Delays, no injuries in Monday morning crash with Jones County school bus
A fire damaged the tower of Oak Grove Church on Sunday night.
Mystery ‘angel’ & firefighters’ quick work limit fire damage to Oak Grove Church
Sherri Jackson, 20, of Laurel.
Laurel woman charged with child abuse
Volunteer fire departments responded to MS-588 at Oak Bowery Road for a collision involving a...
91-year-old dies from injuries in Sunday morning crash, troopers say
The hearing was held in Forrest County Chancery Court.
Top 5ive Bar and Grill ordered to adjust closing time during court hearing

Latest News

Former Baltimore Orioles third baseman Brooks Robinson is honored during a ceremony for the...
Brooks Robinson, Orioles third baseman with 16 Gold Gloves, has died. He was 86
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Concerned Women for America Summit at the...
Judge rules Donald Trump defrauded banks, insurers while building real estate empire
Tamia Taylor
Body found in Miss. River identified as missing 21-year-old Tamia Taylor
Pava LaPere, 26, had suffered from blunt force trauma, police said.
Tech CEO honored by Forbes was fatally attacked at a Baltimore apartment complex, police say