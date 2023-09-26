Laurel woman charged with child abuse

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Laurel woman on a child abuse charge.

JCSD said 20-year-old Sherri Jackson was charged with felonious child abuse following a Child Protective Services referral.

Jackson is accused of having her two-year-old daughter in an environment of methamphetamine and amphetamine following the child testing positive for these substances on a hair follicle test, according to the sheriff’s department.

According to the Jones County Jail inmate roster, Jackson was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility on Sunday night. Her bond was set at $25,000, and she was released from jail on Monday.

