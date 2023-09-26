Jones County Sheriff’s Department hosts active shooter drill

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - There have been 30 school shootings this year that resulted in injuries and deaths, according to an analysis by Education Week.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is making sure this doesn’t happen to schools in its area.

The department hosted an active shooter drill at East Jones Elementary School on Monday. The drill was all about being proactive; however, Eddy Ingram, the training director, said you can never be too prepared.

“Honestly, I don’t know that anybody is ever prepared well enough,” said Ingram. “Even the most trained officers the nerves get to you, especially when you’re in a setting with kids. It’s important but the more that we do this kind of thing, the better off we are at protecting people.”

The goal of the drill was for it to be as real as possible. There were gun casings on the floor, victims that had been ‘shot’ and a school shooter.

The officers completing the training are getting their part-time officer certification and the training is part of the process.

Cadet Christy Carter said as a mother, going through this training has made her mentally stronger for her children.

“You take a lot to heart, so you have to take the emotion out of it first off, as a mom and solely alone, not just on active shooter but through this almost year course that we have been doing,” said Carter. “As a mom, it’s been not only hard being a mom and being away from my children but it’s taught me to be mentally stronger, not just physically stronger.”

Jones College student Hollie McRae participated in the drill and said in high school, she experienced an active shooter threat. She hopes to never experience it again.

“When I was in high school, there was an active shooter warning,” said McRae. “We just kind of got locked in our classrooms, we didn’t have anything, we didn’t have our phones. So, have that experience you realize how stressful it can be.”

