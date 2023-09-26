State Rep. Missy McGee launches leadership program opportunity for young women

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi State Rep. Missy McGee is launching the Gandy Leadership Academy for Young Women as a new programming opportunity for ninth-grade girls who live in the city limits of Hattiesburg.

The program is six weeks long and will take place after school, meeting twice a month, to help young women foster a greater sense of self, community awareness and civic engagement.

Named after the late Evelyn Gandy, who served as Forrest County’s first female representative and Mississippi’s first female lieutenant governor, program participants will learn from strong female leaders in the local area.

Participants will also be able to explore several pillars of the economy right here in the Pine Belt - across economic development, education and health care - as well as opportunities that will help set each of them up for success in achieving personal and professional goals.

“Evelyn Gandy’s story of determination and courage is an inspiration to me, and she has served as a trailblazer for all women who have walked behind her with a desire to enter into public service,” said McGee. “I am thrilled to name this program in her honor so that a new generation of Evelyn Gandys can spark change and make a difference here and beyond.”

The program is open to ninth-grade students who are enrolled in a local high school or home school program and live within the city limits of Hattiesburg. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 5 p.m.

The application is online and can be accessed HERE.

