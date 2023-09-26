Firefighters say fires are continuing despite burn bans

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Rising temperatures have given even a cigarette the power to cause some major damage.

On Aug. 17, Gov. Tate Reeves announced a 40-county burn ban. This includes all of the Pine Belt.

Despite the ban, firefighters are frequently suiting up to handle fires that could have been avoided.

“We’re actually taking out our personal time since this is a volunteer department,” said Sam Largen, a volunteer at Oak Grove Fire Rescue. “We use our own personal time and have to go out to these burn ban calls when these shouldn’t be an issue.”

Volunteer firefighters often work full-time jobs in addition to their duties at the station.

Largen said the excessive calls have made the workload even harder.

“I have to commute to Laurel. I have a 45-minute commute up there,” Largen said. “It is a bit of a strain sometimes to be able to balance the fire department and the full-time job.”

The calls also increase response times for emergencies requiring immediate attention.

“It takes resources out of play for something more serious like a structure fire or a car wreck with injuries or cardiac arrest or some other form of medical emergency,” said Lamar County Fire Coordinator Kyle Hill.

Those guilty of violating the ban could face a citation of $500, issued by your local law enforcement agency.

“If I come out and inform you of a burn ban, and then you turn around and do it again, intentionally, we’re going coming out and request that the Sheriff’s department writes a citation at that point,” Hill said.

Residents should also be aware that by violating the ban, they could be held legally liable for any structural or property damage caused by the fire.

For more information about burn bans in Mississippi, CLICK HERE.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.