Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Drug Court Graduation held in Hattiesburg

Forrest County and Perry County hosted a Drug Court Graduation event on Monday.
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County and Perry County hosted a Drug Court Graduation event on Monday.

The ceremony included remarks by addiction survivor, author and motivational speaker Steve Robertson as well as Circuit Court Judge Bob Helfrich.

Helfrich said he looks at the graduates with pride.

“It’s the most rewarding thing I’ve ever done. To see these people dedicate and do the work necessary to change their lives. It’s the most rewarding thing I’ve ever done,” said Helfrich. “Well, I’ve been in criminal Justice from all different roles and I’ve seen the revolving door of drugs and alcohol leading to incarceration and we just need to break that tie.”

Helfrich also said the drug court program will be 20 years old next month.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car collided with the rear of a Jones County school bus on MS Hwy 11 Monday morning.
Delays, no injuries in Monday morning crash with Jones County school bus
A fire damaged the tower of Oak Grove Church on Sunday night.
Mystery ‘angel’ & firefighters’ quick work limit fire damage to Oak Grove Church
WDAM 7's Rex Thompson offers his take on the upcoming weather in the Pine Belt
Chance for showers, T-storms expected for Monday
Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen.
O’Reilly store employee charged with murder after shoplifting suspect dies of strangulation
Volunteer fire departments responded to MS-588 at Oak Bowery Road for a collision involving a...
Jones County VFDs respond to Sunday morning collision

Latest News

Jones County Sheriff’s Department hosts active shooter drill
Jones County Sheriff’s Department hosts active shooter drill
Drug Court Graduation held in Hattiesburg
Forrest Co. and Perry Co. drug court graduation
Southern Poverty Law Center visits, encourages USM students to vote
Southern Poverty Law Center visits USM, encourages students to vote
-
Firefighters say fires are continuing despite burn bans