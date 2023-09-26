Drug Court Graduation held in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County and Perry County hosted a Drug Court Graduation event on Monday.

The ceremony included remarks by addiction survivor, author and motivational speaker Steve Robertson as well as Circuit Court Judge Bob Helfrich.

Helfrich said he looks at the graduates with pride.

“It’s the most rewarding thing I’ve ever done. To see these people dedicate and do the work necessary to change their lives. It’s the most rewarding thing I’ve ever done,” said Helfrich. “Well, I’ve been in criminal Justice from all different roles and I’ve seen the revolving door of drugs and alcohol leading to incarceration and we just need to break that tie.”

Helfrich also said the drug court program will be 20 years old next month.

