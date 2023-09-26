Covington Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating auto burglaries

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office is seeking two suspects in connection to an auto burglary investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, officials responded to several auto burglaries early Monday morning. Items taken from these vehicles include cash, wallets and weapons.

The sheriff’s office said the main location of these burglaries was in the eastern part of the county, north and south of U.S. Highway 84.

Two suspects carrying pistols were photographed on a game camera.

If you have any information, please contact CCSO (601)-765-8281.

The sheriff’s office also asks drivers to lock their vehicles.

