Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Covington Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating auto burglaries

-
-(Covin gton county Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By Charles Herrington and WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office is seeking two suspects in connection to an auto burglary investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, officials responded to several auto burglaries early Monday morning. Items taken from these vehicles include cash, wallets and weapons.

The sheriff’s office said the main location of these burglaries was in the eastern part of the county, north and south of U.S. Highway 84.

Two suspects carrying pistols were photographed on a game camera.

If you have any information, please contact CCSO (601)-765-8281.

The sheriff’s office also asks drivers to lock their vehicles.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car collided with the rear of a Jones County school bus on MS Hwy 11 Monday morning.
Delays, no injuries in Monday morning crash with Jones County school bus
A fire damaged the tower of Oak Grove Church on Sunday night.
Mystery ‘angel’ & firefighters’ quick work limit fire damage to Oak Grove Church
Sherri Jackson, 20, of Laurel.
Laurel woman charged with child abuse
Volunteer fire departments responded to MS-588 at Oak Bowery Road for a collision involving a...
91-year-old dies from injuries in Sunday morning crash, troopers say
The hearing was held in Forrest County Chancery Court.
Top 5ive Bar and Grill ordered to adjust closing time during court hearing

Latest News

Karrie talks with Kym Ruffin, the assistant director HERE - Housing: Economic Resources &...
How Can I Help? - Set. 26, 2023
Latina Oates recounts the murder of her 11-year-old son Josh to investigators.
Vodou & Demons: Day 2 in Ohio mom trial reveals graphic details of son’s brutal murder in Laurel
This security footage helped law enforcement locate Latina Oates and her two surviving sons...
Security Footage - Clark's Gas Station in Laurel - March 2020
This body cam footage from the Laurel Police Department shows the hotel room where Latina Oates...
Laurel Police Department Body Cam Footage - March 2020